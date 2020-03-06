According to Dougray Scott, Tom Cruise blocked him from playing Wolverine in the 'X-Men' franchise.
Tom Cruise blocked Dougray Scott from playing Wolverine in the 'X-Men' franchise.
The 57-year-old actor and Dougray, 54, worked together on 'Mission: Impossible 2' in 2000 and after the movie went over the initial schedule, Tom insisted Dougray stuck around to finish the project, meaning he lost out on the iconic role to Hugh Jackman.
He said: ''Tom Cruise didn't let me do it. We were doing 'Mission Impossible' and he was like, 'you've got to stay and finish the film', and I said I will, but I'll go and do that as well. For whatever reason he said I couldn't.
''He was a very powerful guy. Other people were doing everything to make it work.''
Despite this, Dougray doesn't harbour any bitterness towards Hugh, praising what he did with the character.
He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I love what Hugh did with it. He's a lovely guy.''
Dougray starred in a number of big-budget Hollywood movies around the turn of the century, such as 'Deep Impact'.
But he has subsequently turned his back on many mainstream projects, and he doesn't have any regrets about the decision he's taken.
He said: ''I was always interested in bettering myself as an actor, you know, rather than [being] box office.''
Dougray also insisted he's never been motivated by fame - and his desire to find ''good projects'' has seen him move away from Hollywood films.
He said: ''Could I have been more successful? Yeah of course. But fame was never something I ever coveted. I just wanted good projects.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
An enjoyably freewheeling tone and Tom Cruise's star wattage combine to make this an entertaining...
To launch their new Dark Universe franchise, Universal has taken an approach that mixes murky...
During a deadly military operation in Egypt, an explosion uncovers an overwhelming secret buried in...