Tom Chaplin is set to tour the UK covering Queen's songs.

The Keane frontman - who performed 'It's a Hard Life' with the surviving members of the band, Brian May and Roger Taylor, at The Prince's Trust Rock Gala concert in 2010 - is set to perform at theatres across the country playing the iconic band's hits backed once again by the 24-piece Leo Green Orchestra.

The tour announcement follows the success of the 39-year-old singer's BBC Radio 2 'Friday Night Is Music Night' show last week, which was recorded live from The London Palladium, and saw him sing songs by the late Freddie Mercury's band backed by the same orchestra.

The run of dates, which will see him take on their mega-hits 'Somebody To Love', 'Don't Stop Me Now', 'Killer Queen' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody', kick off in Bournemouth on April 18, and conclude at Manchester's Palace Theatre on April 28.

The solo shows follow the news that Keane are working on their first album in six years.

The 'Everybody's Changing' hitmakers went on an indefinite hiatus in 2013, a year after releasing their last record 'Strangeland', and after Tom admitted he would need to repair his ''complicated'' relationship with bandmate Tim Rice Oxley, they have reportedly put their differences aside to hit the studio to make new music.

An insider said: ''The boys have had a good few years to do their own thing but now they're back and raring to go once more.

''It's been a long time coming and they've put all their differences to one side and are really loving working together again.

''They've been in the studio recording since the end of last year and have been offered songs by some amazing names. It's all very exciting.''

Tom has had a successful solo career since the band went on a break, his 2016 solo LP 'The Wave' reached number three in the Official UK Chart.

Life in Keane didn't come easy for 39-year-old singer, who saw his life spiral out of control in the mid-2000s due to his addictions to drink and drugs, and after picking himself back up again, he suffered a relapse in 2015.

Tom admitted in 2017 that reuniting with his bandmates would only be possible if he and Tim mended their relationship to make the group a ''happy'' place again.

Opening up about his difficult friendship with the 42-year-old keyboardist - who completes the rock band with guitarist Jesse Quinn - he said: ''Me and Tim have a really complicated relationship. We have great love and respect, but there are other elements in that relationship. I think in order to do something with Keane we would have to explore ways to make it a happy and positive experience again. And at the moment it doesn't feel for me it's the right thing to be doing.''

Tickets for the 'Friday Night Is Music Night - The Songs Of Queen Starring Tom Chaplin' shows go on sale via Live Nation on Friday (22.02.19) from 9am.

The tour dates are as follows:

April 18, Bournemouth BIC

April 19, Cardiff St David's Hall

April 22, London Palladium

April 24, Oxford New Theatre

April 27, Harrogate Convention Centre

April 28, Manchester Palace Theatre