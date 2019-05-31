Keane singer Tom Chaplin says the band are back stronger than ever now he has beaten his addiction problems.

The group - also comprised of Tim Rice-oxley, Richard Hughes and Jesse Quin - disbanded in 2013, a year after releasing their fourth studio LP 'Strangeland'.

At the beginning of 2019, the group decided to reunite and frontman Tom insists they needed that time apart because he hadn't fully overcome his addiction to cocaine, a problem he first went to rehab for in 2006.

Opening up on their split, Tom said: ''It was probably mostly my fault. Back in 2012/13 I wanted to do something else with my life for a bit.

''I felt creatively I wanted to write and needed space and time to do that. The other thing was, unconsciously, I needed time to finish off my addictive behaviour.''

Keyboard player Tim also revealed that things were made even tougher during that dark period for the band by his separation from his wife Jayne in 2012 after seven years of marriage.

Tim told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''To suddenly have those two things at the same time disappearing I suppose made it a difficult few years.''

Keane will release their comeback album 'Cause and Effect' later this year and Tom insists this time round they are not going to be so self-deprecating about their talents as a band and be more confident about their place in the music business.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Tom said: ''We live in a bubble of self-deprecation and over the years we probably haven't done ourselves proud by slagging ourselves off.''

Drummer Richard jokingly interjected: ''You're doing it now Tom, you're mentioning it, we said we weren't going to talk about not talking about it. I made a fines box, there's a quid in it.''