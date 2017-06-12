Tom Chaplin has opened up about his recent health scare as he had ''horrible vertigo''.

The former Keane singer revealed the room was ''spinning'' every time he tried to lie down, and he was so concerned by the experience that he went to see his doctor about it, and find out what was going on.

Speaking to Absolute Radio's Pete Donaldson at the Isle of Wight Festival, he said: ''I've been great! Although I should say, I woke up the other day with this horrible vertigo.

''I put my daughter to bed the other night and I lay with her for a bit and then when I was like, 'Night night darling, love you,' and then I got up and literally had to hold the walls to get to the bathroom.

''Then every time I went to lay down anywhere the room would start spinning. It was unpleasant. I went to the doctor and she said, 'Oh it's just something in your inner ear, it'll figure itself out.'' '

Tom joked that ''being a man'' he was worrying it was something much more serious - and added that he was hoping nothing happened during his performance at the event.

''You know, being a man, you know, you think, 'Well it's probably a brain haemorrhage.' ''