Tom Brady insists his spouse Gisele Bundchen was right to speak out in concern for his health because she's simply a ''very concerned wife'' and a ''very loving'' person.

The New England Patriots quarterback's supermodel spouse sparked controversy when she gave an interview back in May to Charlie Rose in which she claimed that Tom had endured a concussion last year, despite the alleged injury never being reported to the National Football League (NFL) which have been a breach of the organisation's rules.

Now, the 39-year-old sportsman has addressed his 36-year-old wife's comments and, although he didn't confirm whether or not he did have a head injury, he insists she was only speaking out of concern for him.

Speaking on ESPN's 'E:60' show, the five-time Super Bowl winner said: ''She's there every day. I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I'm sore, she knows when I'm tired, she knows when I get hit. We drive home together [from games]. But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She's a very concerned wife and very loving.''

Discussing Tom's career and injuries, Gisele - who has son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with Tom - revealed she worries about the collisions Tom suffers during matches because it's such a tough game.

She said: ''He has concussions pretty much every ... I mean we don't talk about it. But he has concussions and I don't really think it's a healthy thing for your body to go through. You know, that kind of aggression all the time, that cannot be healthy for you. I'm planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we're like 100 I hope. But he knows I will always support him. And I want him to be happy.''