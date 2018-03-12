Tom Brady's family will play a ''big part'' in his decision to retire.

The 40-year-old American football star will definitely take his family into account when he decides to retire from the sport as he knows there is ''collateral effects to every decision that he makes''.

Speaking in his Tom vs. Time documentary, he said: ''You can't make decisions necessarily just for yourself, and I think that's one thing I've learned as I've gotten older: There is collateral effects to every decision that I make. I have a wife [Gisele Bundchen] that aspires to be a lot of things, and she travels a lot. My oldest son lives here in New York. Three kids, and you're just always trying to juggle and you want to be there for them, and you want to be there for the hockey games and the soccer games. But you also realise the level of commitment it takes to give as much as you can to the team that needs you.''

Meanwhile, Tom previously insisted his spouse Gisele was right to speak out in concern for his health because she's simply a ''very concerned wife'' and a ''very loving'' person.

He said: ''She's there every day. I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I'm sore, she knows when I'm tired, she knows when I get hit. We drive home together [from games]. But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She's a very concerned wife and very loving.''

Discussing Tom's career and injuries, Gisele - who has son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with Tom - revealed she worries about the collisions Tom suffers during matches because it's such a tough game.

She said at the time: ''He has concussions pretty much every ... I mean we don't talk about it. But he has concussions and I don't really think it's a healthy thing for your body to go through. You know, that kind of aggression all the time, that cannot be healthy for you. I'm planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we're like 100 I hope. But he knows I will always support him. And I want him to be happy.''