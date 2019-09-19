Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen encourage their children to eat healthy foods.

The 42-year-old football player and his 39-year-old supermodel wife take their own diets very seriously and are trying to pass that on to their children, Benjamin, nine and Vivian, six, along with John, 12, Tom's son with Bridget Moynahan.

Tom told E! News: ''I think that's really important for my wife especially. When they were young she was so diligent with what she wanted to feed them, and now they're very healthy kids. Like most parents, you want to do what's right by your kids.

''They do [want to eat healthy and work out.] My two younger ones probably a little bit more than my older one.''

Tom and Gisele's personal chef, Allen Campbell previously revealed that the family avoids white sugar and flour and the couple stay in shape by mostly eating vegetables.

He said: ''Eighty percent of what they eat is vegetables and whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans. The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken. As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon.

''[Tom] doesn't eat nightshades, because they're not anti-inflammatory. So no tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, or eggplants. Tomatoes trickle in every now and then, but just maybe once a month.

''It's very different than a traditional American diet, but if you just eat sugar and carbs - which a lot of people do - your body is so acidic, and that causes disease. Sugar is the death of people.''