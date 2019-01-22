Tom Arnold has split from his wife Ashley Groussman.

The 59-year-old actor and comedian has confirmed he and his wife - with whom he has son Jax, five, and daughter Quinn, three - have decided to go their separate ways after 11 years together and almost a decade of marriage.

He said: ''It's a long time coming and we have been together for almost 11 years. And very grateful. I have many good years. I have my children because my wife.''

The pair tied the knot in 2009, and whilst Tom admits it is ''hard'' to see the relationship come to an end, he doesn't want Ashley to feel ''guilty'', because he thinks she's ''been amazing'' throughout their marriage.

He added: ''She has one life and she gets to live it exactly the way ... The same thing with everybody. And I think it's hard. Sometimes in our society people put things on. Especially women, they can feel guilty. ... And I kept saying, 'Hey, listen. ... You have done everything. We've been together. You've been amazing. There doesn't have to be a reason. There doesn't have to be a bad guy.'''

The 'True Lies' actor says there's been an ''unusual'' atmosphere in the home for some time, and so his wife eventually moved out of the family home.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''For the last couple years, couple three years, it's been very unusual in the house. But my kids and I have a whole life, a wonderful life. I've been telling my wife, 'It's OK. Just do whatever you gotta do.' So, she moved out.''

Tom was previously married to Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994, and worked on her former ABC sitcom 'Roseanne', where he played Arnie Thomas and also worked as a writer.

The 'Soul Plane' actor was also married to Julie Armstrong from 1995 to 1999, and Shelby Roos from 2002 to 2008.