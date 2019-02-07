Tom Arnold has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Ashley Groussman.

The 59-year-old actor and comedian announced he had split from Ashley - with whom he has son Jax, five, and daughter Quinn, three - last month, but on Wednesday (06.02.19), paperwork was filed to officially begin the process of dissolving the couple's marriage, almost a decade after they tied the knot.

According to The Blast, Tom filed the documents in Los Angeles, and it has been claimed he is requesting joint custody of the former couple's two children, as well as currently privately mediating a settlement to deal with all the financial details.

Tom and Ashley tied the knot in 2009 after a year together, and Tom previously admitted it was ''hard'' to accept the romance is over, although he doesn't want Ashley to feel ''guilty'', because he thinks she's ''been amazing'' throughout their marriage.

He said at the time of their split last month: ''It's a long time coming and we have been together for almost 11 years. And very grateful. I have many good years. I have my children because my wife.

''She has one life and she gets to live it exactly the way ... The same thing with everybody. And I think it's hard. Sometimes in our society people put things on. Especially women, they can feel guilty. ... And I kept saying, 'Hey, listen. ... You have done everything. We've been together. You've been amazing. There doesn't have to be a reason. There doesn't have to be a bad guy.'''

The 'True Lies' actor says there's been an ''unusual'' atmosphere in the home for some time, and so his wife eventually moved out of the family home.

He added: ''For the last couple years, couple three years, it's been very unusual in the house. But my kids and I have a whole life, a wonderful life. I've been telling my wife, 'It's OK. Just do whatever you gotta do.' So, she moved out.''

Tom was previously married to Roseanne Barr from 1990 to 1994, and worked on her former ABC sitcom 'Roseanne', where he played Arnie Thomas and also worked as a writer.

The 'Soul Plane' actor was also married to Julie Armstrong from 1995 to 1999, and Shelby Roos from 2002 to 2008.