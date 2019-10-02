Todd Phillips has stopped making comedy films because ''woke culture'' has killed the genre in his opinion.
Todd Phillips says that ''woke culture'' has ruined comedy filmmaking.
The American director made his name in Hollywood with outrageous comedies such as 'Road Trip', 'Old School' and 'The Hangover' trilogy but he won't be returning to the genre in a hurry because he doesn't want to deal with a social media witch hunt if people are offended by a perceived politically incorrect joke.
In an interview with Vanity Fair magazine, he said: ''Go try to be funny nowadays with this woke culture. There were articles written about why comedies don't work anymore - I'll tell you why, because all the f***ing funny guys are like, 'F**k this s**t, because I don't want to offend you.' It's hard to argue with 30 million people on Twitter.''
Todd's latest project is 'Joker' which stars Joaquin Phoenix and is a re-imagining of the origin story of the DC Comics villain and Batman's greatest foe.
And he admits it was his previous work in the comedy genre and reluctance to return to it that inspired his critically acclaimed psychological thriller.
He said: ''With all my comedies - I think that what comedies in general all have in common - is they're irreverent. So I go, 'How do I do something irreverent, but f**k comedy? Oh I know, let's take the comic book movie universe and turn it on its head with this.' And that's really where it came from.''
'Joker' has caused some controversy, with Phoenix walking out of an interview after being asked whether the film would inspire real-world violence due to the sympathetic story for the psychopathic character.
The families of victims killed in the 2012 mass cinema shooting in Aurora, Colorado, which occurred during a screening of 'The Dark Knight Rises' have written to 'Joker' studio Warner Bros. to call for donations to gun violence charities.
But Todd has rebuked those claims, describing 'Joker' as a ''real movie'' disguised as a comic book film.
He said: ''It wasn't, 'We want to glorify this behaviour.' It was literally like, 'Let's make a real movie and we'll call it f***ing 'Joker'. That's what it was.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
For the final instalment of the trilogy, filmmaker Todd Phillips takes a sharp left turn,...
Alan Garner is going through real emotional trauma when his beloved father passes away. Following...
Stu, Phil, Alan and Doug return to Las Vegas in the hilarious third instalment of...
Proving that 2009's The Hangover was a fluke, this sequel returns to filmmaker Todd Phillips'...
Best friends Phil, Alan, Stu and Doug reunite for yet another wedding, this time, it's...
This film purports to be a comedy and yet doesn't contain a single genuine laugh....
Watch the trailer for The HangoverIt's become expected to get a hangover the day after...
In School for Scoundrels, director Todd Phillips (Road Trip) proves that his truest virtue is...
How gratifying to laugh at a movie starring Ben Stiller again. Not just occasional chuckles,...
Tom Green might say: Road Trip is the greatest movie of all time.He'd be right....