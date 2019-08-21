Todd Phillips thinks there's a possibility there could be a second 'Joker' movie but it will depend on the success of the first.
Todd Phillips thinks there's potential for a 'Joker' sequel.
The psychological thriller isn't set for release until later this year, but the 48-year-old director is convinced there could be a follow-up if Joaquin Phoenix - who plays the mentally ill stand-up comedian in the film - agrees to star in another movie.
Speaking to Total Film, Phillips said: ''One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with [Phoenix], any day of the week. There's nobody like him. If he was willing to do it, and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, 'You know what? If you guys could think of something...'
''Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.''
However, the likelihood of a sequel will depend on how successful the original will be when it hits cinema screens at the beginning of October.
And Phoenix recently said he fears that the upcoming movie based on the origin of the DC Comics villain may not live up to fans expectations as he and Phillips chose to stray from the original material and focus on the ''story of becoming Joker''.
The 44-year-old actor said: ''We didn't follow anything from the comic books, which people are gonna be mad about. We just wrote our own version of where a guy like Joker might come from.
''That's what was interesting to me. We're not even doing Joker, but the story of becoming Joker. It's about this man. ''
The 'Gladiator' actor added that he thought the project sounded ''super ambitious'' when he first discussed it with Phillips.
He explained: ''I thought it was crazy-ambitious. Todd said to me 'I have this idea, I wanna tell the origin story of the Joker. I said 'Wow okay'''.
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
For the final instalment of the trilogy, filmmaker Todd Phillips takes a sharp left turn,...
Alan Garner is going through real emotional trauma when his beloved father passes away. Following...
Stu, Phil, Alan and Doug return to Las Vegas in the hilarious third instalment of...
Proving that 2009's The Hangover was a fluke, this sequel returns to filmmaker Todd Phillips'...
Best friends Phil, Alan, Stu and Doug reunite for yet another wedding, this time, it's...
This film purports to be a comedy and yet doesn't contain a single genuine laugh....
Watch the trailer for The HangoverIt's become expected to get a hangover the day after...
In School for Scoundrels, director Todd Phillips (Road Trip) proves that his truest virtue is...
How gratifying to laugh at a movie starring Ben Stiller again. Not just occasional chuckles,...
Tom Green might say: Road Trip is the greatest movie of all time.He'd be right....