'Joker' helmer Tod Phillips has firmly insisted there are no plans to make a movie with Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Robert Pattinson's Batman.
Todd Phillips has ruled out a movie starring Joaquin Phoenix's Joker and Robert Pattinson's Batman.
The pair take on the roles of the super-villain and Caped Crusader in 'Joker' and 'The Batman' respectively, but the helmer of the former film gave a resounding ''no'' when asked if he sees the two characters coming together.
He told Variety: ''No, definitely not.
''Oddly, in the states, comic books are our Shakespeare it seems, and you can do many many versions of 'Hamlet'.
''There will be many more jokers, I'm sure, in the future.''
Meanwhile, Phillips recently revealed he was drawn to the role because he didn't feel like the Clown Prince of Crime's origin had really been touched on before.
He said: ''I love the complexity of Joker and felt his origin would be worth exploring on film, since nobody's done that and even in the canon he has no formalised beginning.
''So, [co-writer] Scott Silver and I wrote a version of a complex and complicated character, and how he might evolve ... and then devolve.
''That is what interested me - not a Joker story, but the story of becoming Joker.''
The filmmaker added how ''empathy'' was a big theme in the movie, which follows Arthur's Fleck's journey from a failed stand-up comedian to villain.
He added: ''One of the themes we wanted to explore with the movie is empathy and, more importantly, the lack of empathy that is present in so much of Arthur's world.
''For example, in the movie you see the difference in the way little kids and adults react to Arthur, because kids see the world through no lens; they don't see rich versus poor or understand a marginalised individual the way adults do.
''They just see Arthur as a guy who's trying to make them smile.
''It's not inherent, we have to learn how to be unaccepting of others and, unfortunately, we usually do.''
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Based on a rather astounding true story, this comedy-drama centres on two stoners who landed...
War dogs follows the journey of two low end arms dealers David Packouz and Efraim...
For the final instalment of the trilogy, filmmaker Todd Phillips takes a sharp left turn,...
Alan Garner is going through real emotional trauma when his beloved father passes away. Following...
Stu, Phil, Alan and Doug return to Las Vegas in the hilarious third instalment of...
Proving that 2009's The Hangover was a fluke, this sequel returns to filmmaker Todd Phillips'...
Best friends Phil, Alan, Stu and Doug reunite for yet another wedding, this time, it's...
This film purports to be a comedy and yet doesn't contain a single genuine laugh....
Watch the trailer for The HangoverIt's become expected to get a hangover the day after...
In School for Scoundrels, director Todd Phillips (Road Trip) proves that his truest virtue is...
How gratifying to laugh at a movie starring Ben Stiller again. Not just occasional chuckles,...
Tom Green might say: Road Trip is the greatest movie of all time.He'd be right....