'Joker' leads the nominations for this year's Academy Awards with 11 nods.

The DC Comics origins tale will contest for the coveted Best Picture accolade alongside 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and '1917' - which follow narrowly behind with 10 spots on the shortlists - as well as 'Ford v Ferrari', 'The Irishman', 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Little Women', 'Marriage Story', and 'Parasite'.

All thee of the most nominated films have also scored places on the Best Director shortlist for Todd Phillips ('Joker'), Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'), and Sam Mendes ('1917', alongside Bong Joon-ho for 'Parasite' and 'The Irishman' helmsman Martin Scorsese.

Joaquin Phoenix - who has already won a string of awards for his performance in 'Joker' is up for the Actor in a Leading Role award alongside Antonio Banderas ('Pain and Glory'), Leonardo DiCaprio ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'), Adam Driver ('Marriage Story'),

and Jonathan Pryce, ('The Two Popes').

'Joker's other nominations come in categories including Adapted Screenplay, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Costume Design and Cinematography.

Scarlett Johansson has been nominated for two awards, Actress in a Leading Role for 'Marriage Story' - in which she faces competition from Cynthia Erivo ('Harriet'), Saoirse Ronan, ('Little Women'), Charlize Theron ('Bombshell') and Renée Zellweger ('Judy') and Actress in a Supporting Role for 'Jojo Rabbit'.

In the latter category, the shortlist also includes her 'Marriage Story' co-star Laura Dern, as well as Kathy Bates ('Richard Jewell'), Florence Pugh ('Little Women') and Margot Robbie ('Bombshell').

'The Irishman' stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci will go head-to-head for Actor in a Supporting Role, with the category also offering places on the shortlist for Tom Hanks ('A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'), Anthony Hopkins ('The Two Popes') and Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood')

The nominations were revealed on Monday (13.01.20) by Issa Rae and John Cho on behalf of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, this year's Best Picture contenders include something for everyone: prestige dramas and superheroes, foreign films and more Netflix than you can shake a stick at.

The 92nd Academy Awards - which will have no host for the second year in a row - take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 9 February.

92nd Academy Awards select list of nominations:

Best Picture:

'Ford v Ferrari'

'The Irishman'

'Jojo Rabbit'

'Joker'

'Little Women'

'Marriage Story'

'1917'

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

'Parasite'

Best Director:

Jong Joon-ho, 'Parasite'

Sam Mendes, '1917'

Todd Phillips, 'Joker'

Martin Scorsese, 'The Irishman'

Quentin Tarantino, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Actor in a Leading Role:

Antonio Banderas, 'Pain and Glory'

Leonardo DiCaprio, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Adam Driver, 'Marriage Story'

Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker'

Jonathan Pryce, 'The Two Popes'

Actress in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo, 'Harriet'

Scarlett Johansson, 'Marriage Story'

Saoirse Ronan, 'Little Women'

Charlize Theron, 'Bombshell'

Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'

Actor in a Supporting Role:

Tom Hanks, 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

Anthony Hopkins, 'The Two Popes'

Al Pacino, 'The Irishman'

Joe Pesci, 'The Irishman'

Brad Pitt, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Actress in a Supporting Role:

Kathy Bates, 'Richard Jewell'

Laura Dern, 'Marriage Story'

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, 'Little Women'

Margot Robbie, 'Bombshell'

Original Screenplay:

'Knives Out', Written by Rian Johnson

'Marriage Story', Written by Noah Baumbach

'1917', Written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', Written by Quentin Tarantino

'Parasite', Screenplay by Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won

Adapted Screenplay:

'The Irishman', Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

'Jojo Rabbit', Screenplay by Taika Waititi

'Joker', Written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

'Little Women', Screenplay by Greta Gerwig

'The Two Popes', Written by Anthony McCarten

Animated Feature Film:

'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World'

'I Lost My Body'

'Klaus'

'Missing Link'

'Toy Story 4'