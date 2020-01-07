'Joker' leads this year's BAFTA Award nominations with 11.

The Todd Phillips-directed origins story leads the way for this year's ceremony, making the shortlist for the coveted Best Picture accolade, as well as Leading Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, Director, Adapted Screenplay and a number of technical categories including for production design and hair and make-up.

Following shortly behind 'Joker', both 'The Irishman' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' have received 10 nominations.

They will also contest for Best Picture, alongside '1917' - which is up for nine awards in total - and 'Parasite'.

Joining Joaquin in the Leading Actor category were Leonardo Dicaprio ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver ('Marriage Story'), Taron Egerton ('Rocketman') and Jonathan Pryce ('The Two Popes'), while Leading Actress will be contested between Jessie Buckley ('Wild Rose'), Charlize Theron ('Bombshell'), Scarlett Johansson ('Marriage Story'), Saoirse Ronan ('Little Women') and Renee Zellweger ('Judy').

'The Irishman' actors Al Pacino and Joe Pesci will go head-to-head in the Supporting Actor category, but they face competition from Tom Hanks ('A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood'), Sir Anthony Hopkins ('The Two Popes') and Brad Pitt ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood') for the gong.

Margot Robbie has been nominated twice in the Supporting Actress category, for her work on both 'Bombshell' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', with the category completed by nods for Laura Dern ('Marriage Story'), Florence Pugh ('Little Women'), and Scarlett Johansson ('Jojo Rabbit').

Outstanding British Film will be contested by '1917', 'Bait

For Sama', 'Rocketman', 'Sorry We Missed You', and 'The Two Popes'.

On Monday (06.01.19), the nominees for the publicly-voted EE Rising Star Award were announced yesterday as Awkwafina, Jack Lowden, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr, and Micheal Ward

The nominations for the EE BAFTA Awards were announced by Ella Balinska and Asa Butterfield at BAFTA Piccadilly in London.

The ceremony - which will be hosted by Graham Norton - will take place on 2 February at London's Royal Albert Hall.

EE BAFTA Awards 2020 selected list of nominations:

Best Film:

'1917'

'The Irishman'

'Joker'

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

'Parasite'

Director:

Sam Mendes, '1917'

Martin Scorsese, 'The Irishman'

Todd Phillips, 'Joker'

Quentin Tarantino, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Bong Joon-Ho, 'Parasite'

Leading Actor:

Leonardo DiCaprio, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Adam Driver, 'Marriage Story'

Taron Egerton, 'Rocketman'

Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker'

Jonathan Pryce, 'The Two Popes'

Leading Actress:

Jesse Buckley, 'Wild Rose'

Scarlett Johansson, 'Marriage Story'

Saoirse Ronan, 'Little Women'

Charlize Theron, 'Bombshell'

Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'

Supporting Actor:

Tom Hanks, 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

Anthony Hopkins, 'The Two Popes'

Al Pacino, 'The Irishman'

Joe Pesci, 'The Irishman'

Brad Pitt, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Supporting Actress:

Laura Dern, 'Marriage Story'

Scarlett Johansson, 'Jojo Rabbit'

Florence Pugh, 'Little Women'

Margot Robbie, 'Bombshell'

Margot Robbie, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Original Screenplay:

'Booksmart' - Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins & Katie Silberman

'Knives Out' - Rian Johnson

'Marriage Story' - Noah Baumbach

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'- Quentin Tarantino

'Parasite' - Han Jin Won & Bong Joon-ho

Adapted Screenplay:

'The Irishman' - Steve Zaillian

'Jojo Rabbit' - Taika Waititi

'Joker' - Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

'Little Women' - Greta Gerwig

'The Two Popes' - Anthony McCarten

Outstanding British Film:

'1917'

'Bait'

'For Sama'

'Rocketman'

'Sorry We Missed You'

'The Two Popes'

Film Not in the English Language:

'The Farewell'

'For Sama'

'Pain and Glory'

'Parasite'

'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'

Animated Film:

'Frozen 2'

'Klaus'

'A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon'

'Toy Story 4'

EE Rising Star Award:

Awkwafina

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Jack Lowden

Micheal Ward