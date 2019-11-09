Todd Phillips' 'Joker' has become the most profitable comic book movie of all time.
The Todd Phillips-directed film - which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character - is said to have been on track to have earned as much as $957 million at the box office by the end of November 8, according to Forbes.
The much-discussed movie was made on a budget of $62.5 million, and has already overtaken the former title holder, 'The Mask', which took $351 million at the box office on a $23 million budget in 1994.
Elsewhere, other movies on the list include 'Venom' ($854 million), 'Batman' ($411 million) and 'Deadpool' ($783 million).
Earlier this month, meanwhile, Joaquin teased the possibility of a 'Joker' sequel.
The acclaimed star admitted he had discussed potential sequels with Todd before 'Joker' had even been released.
He shared: ''Long before the release or before we had any idea if it would be successful, we talked about sequels.
''In the second week or third week of shooting, I was like 'Todd, can you start working on a sequel? There's way too much to explore.' It was kind of in jest - but not really.
''I basically said, 'You could take this character and put him in any movie.'''
The director also revealed he and Joaquin would make another film if there was a ''compelling creative reason''.
He explained: ''We haven't talked about it a ton. We've only talked about the fact that if we ever did one - and I'm not saying we are because right now we're not - it couldn't just be this wild and crazy movie about the 'Clown Prince of Crime.'
''That just doesn't interest us. It would have to have some thematic resonance in a similar way that this does.''
