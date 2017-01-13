The artists will provide the entertainment at the 'Make America Great Again!' Welcome Celebration in Washington, D.C., where actor Jon Voight, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump, will also make an appearance on Thursday (19Jan17).

"The 'Make America Great Again!' Welcome Celebration will take place Thursday, January 19th and will be broadcast live to the nation from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial," reads a message on 3 Doors Down's Instagram page. "It will feature historic remarks from President-elect Trump and special appearances from Toby Keith, Jon Voight, Jennifer Holliday, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow..., Larry Stewart..., Marty Roe..., Lee Greenwood, and 3 Doors Down..."

Despite the inclusion of Jennifer Holliday's name on the line-up notice, a spokesperson for the singer claims he has yet to make a decision about participating in the show.

"Jennifer has been asked to perform but she hasn't officially agreed to do so yet," her publicist, Bill Carpenter, tells TheWrap.com.

Meanwhile, veteran entertainer Paul Anka was hoping to be in attendance and perform at Friday's (20Jan17) inauguration event for Trump, his longtime friend, but he has had to back out due to a scheduling conflict in his custody battle over his two-year-old son. The 75-year-old was planning to sing My Way at the big celebration.

"The president-elect is an old friend of mine for 50 years," he tells TMZ. "There was a dialogue to do it; My Way was his favorite song."

Artists confirmed to perform on Inauguration Day are child star Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and the Rockettes.