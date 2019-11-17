According to Tobias Menzies, he didn't ''pay attention'' to the Royal Family prior to 'The Crown'.
Tobias Menzies didn't ''pay attention'' to the Royal Family prior to joining 'The Crown'.
The 45-year-old actor has been cast as Prince Philip in the hit drama series - but Tobias has revealed his family have never been passionate about the royals.
Speaking about his mother's attitude towards the monarchy, he shared: ''She was pretty anti the royal family. She would actively never put on the Queen's speech, so, as a result, prior to doing 'The Crown', they weren't on my radar. I didn't read about them or pay attention to them - they were just part of the furniture.
''There's definitely been a learning curve in that, with this job, I'm looking at them for the first time.''
Despite this, Tobias insisted he doesn't feel conflicted about his role on the show.
He told the Sunday Times newspaper: ''If you're interested in people, then - whatever one feels about them politically or in a larger context - you can't help being interested in that [royal] life.
''My mother would be ashamed of me, but there was absolutely no conflict at all.''
Tobias also revealed he'd be fascinated to know what Prince Philip and the other royals make of the TV series.
He said: ''It would be fascinating to know. He likes to talk about nuts and bolts, business, how stuff works. But as soon as you ask him anything personal or emotional, he won't go there.''
Meanwhile, Josh O'Connor recently claimed that working with Olivia Colman on 'The Crown' is the ''peak'' of his career.
The actor - who portrays Prince Charles on the Netflix show - admitted it has been a special experience on set, and he insisted the Academy Award-winning star is incredibly grounded.
He shared: ''Epic. I remember looking over and being like: 'Holy s**t! This is it. This is the peak for me.'
''You have to stop yourself midway through a scene and be like, 'I'm acting with Olivia Colman!'
''But then she's also got this amazing thing where they call 'cut', and she's like, 'Shall we have a cup of tea?'''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Vampire death dealer Selene has been fighting for survival for years against the vampire faction...
With jobs for submarine operators steadily beginning to dwindle, an entire sea crew find themselves...
Reminiscent of all-night encounter movies like Before Sunrise or In Search of a Midnight Kiss,...
Casino Royale introduces James Bond before he holds his licence to kill. But Bond is...
I like the slacker mentality, really I do. Nights of parties, days of sleeping...
Frank (Adien Gillen) is British. He makes TV props for a living. He smokes a...