Artist:
Song title: Hollywood
Time: 06:08
Year: 2014
Genre(s): Pop
Label: True Panther Sounds

Tobias Jesso Jr. has released 'Hollywood', the first single from his upcoming debut studio album, 'Goon'. The audio track for the single has been released, set to appear as the sixth track on the album, due to be released on 16th March 2015.  

 

