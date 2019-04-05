Tobey Maguire has laughed off rumours he's retired.

The 43-year-old actor - who is best known for portraying Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' trilogy - hasn't been on the big screen since 2014's 'Pawn Sacrifice' and he admitted that the reason he hasn't acted in five years is because he hasn't felt ''called'' to any of the parts he's been offered.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''Have I retired? (Laughs.) I'll do what I feel called to do. I suspect I'll be excited when I do it. Like, just whenever the calling appears, I guess.''

Tobey - who has 12-year-old Ruby and nine-year-old Otis with wife Jennifer Meyer - also opened up about what he gets up to in his spare time, with his favourite activities including nerdy things like ''competitive puzzling'' and pickle ball - a paddle sport which combines badminton, tennis and table tennis.

He said: ''I've been playing some pickle ball with my friends, and hang out with my kids. I'm going skiing soon. I've done a couple jigsaw puzzles recently.

''A buddy of ours does some puzzling himself, and he introduced me to competitive puzzling.''

Meanwhile, Tobey - who setup his own production company Material Pictures in 2012 with Matthew Plouffe, which has recently secured a $14 million deal with Amazon - also offered up his opinion of his 'Spider-Man' successors Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, and admitted he ''appreciated'' what he has seen of the films and likes both stars ''a ton''.

He said: ''I haven't seen all of them. What I've seen, I've appreciated. I like both of the actors a ton.

''I think they're both super talented.

''I would just say I appreciated them and I like the actors, I like the choices.''

Andrew starred in 2012's 'Amazing Spider-Man' and the 2014 sequel.

Whilst Tom stars as the web-throwing superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his debut in 2016's 'Avengers: Civil War'.

Tobey also admitted he wouldn't turn down another superhero role.

He said: ''I just don't really have an 'I would or wouldn't do' mindset. I'll just do whatever. ... ''Whatever it is that comes that I feel called to, that may or may not fit in any kind of box.''