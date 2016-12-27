Actor Tobey Maguire has reunited with his estranged wife Jennifer Meyer for a family vacation with their two children.
The stars announced their split in October (16) after nine years of marriage, explaining their first priority will always be their kids, Ruby and Otis.
It seems the pair has managed to remain close and on Monday (26Dec16), the Maguires were photographed as a family at Los Angeles International Airport, where they were due to board a flight.
The trip comes two weeks after 41-year-old Tobey was spotted kissing a mystery woman outside Villa Lounge in West Hollywood. Since his split from jewellery designer Jennifer, whose celebrity clients include Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone, Tobey has also been seen partying with his close friend Leonardo Dicaprio.
On Saturday (24Dec16), Jennifer took to her social media accounts to reflect on her 2016.
Alongside a post reading, "A lot can happen in a year", 39-year-old Jennifer wrote: "A lot!!! So start to meditate & think about how you want next year to look, because you have the power to make it happen! Manifest it. you have a week."
Tobey and Jennifer met in 2003 and wed in Hawaii in 2007.
In 2009, Jennifer insisted her marriage was built to last because Tobey hadn't lost the wedding ring she had made for him. The Spider-Man actor had asked Jennifer to create two identical rings for him before their nuptials, because he was convinced he'd lose one.
"He's never worn any jewellery before and he warned me when we got married that he'd probably lose the wedding band, so I should make him a couple," she previously commented. "But he's still on the first one, and we're over two and a half years married, so we're doing good."
