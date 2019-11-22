90s' stars TLC have held talks to land their ''dream'' collaboration with Bruno Mars.
The 'Creep' hitmakers have previously expressed their desire to team up with the '24K Magic' hitmaker on a track, and now band member Chilli - whose real name is Rozonda Thomas - has teased that she and her bandmate Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins have spoken with him about a potential duet.
However, the pair - who were joined by late bandmate Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes in the chart-topping girl group, until her tragic death in a car crash in April 2002, aged 30 - want to make sure the song they record together is the ''right'' one first.
According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Chilli said: ''We're hoping we can collaborate with Bruno, discussions have taken place and we're big fans.
''It would be a dream come true.
''We admire each other's work. We're all too seasoned to jump on the wrong record, though. It has to be right.''
The 48-year-old singer recently said a duet with the 34-year-old R&B pop star would ''totally make sense'', and insisted they would never collaborate with anyone if it felt ''forced''.
She said: ''The type of energy he has on stage and with how fun he is, that would totally make sense.
''We're definitely open to what makes sense.
''We like authenticity, not anything forced.
''That's why we've never had many features at all in our career.
''Because we just don't want anything to seem forced.''
Another artist the 'Waterfalls' hitmakers - who are set to return to London next June for their third only performance on UK soil - would like to team up with, is rapper Cardi B.
Chilli said: ''I don't like working with people just because they're hot and you like them. It needs to make sense, the collaboration. But I definitely the right collab would make sense with Cardi B.
''Because she's really bright and colourful like we are. So that would make sense to me.''
