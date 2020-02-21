TLC won't rule out making a new album.

The 'Creep' hitmakers previously vowed that their 2017 crowd-funded self-titled LP would be their last, but band member Chilli - whose real name is Rozonda Thomas - has now said they wouldn't entirely rule out the possibility.

She told The Daily Mirror newspaper's music columnist Gavin Martin: ''We love music too much to say never but these days you don't necessarily have to do a whole album.

''We're not in the days of albums anymore.''

Chilli also opened up about herself and Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins continuing the legacy of late bandmate Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes - who died in a car crash, aged 30, in April 2002 - and how they know she would be proud of them for doing so.

She said: ''We eventually got there but at the time you are just broken-hearted in disbelief for such a long while.

''But time heals, to a point.

''I don't think you ever get over big tragedies but you learn how to deal with it and make a new normal for yourself.

''That's what we've done.

''If Lisa were alive, she would have wanted us to continue on and keep her legacy alive.''

Meanwhile, Chilli claimed late last year that she and Tionne were in discussions with Bruno Mars for a collaboration, but they are waiting to find the ''right'' song first.

The 'Waterfalls' singer said: ''We're hoping we can collaborate with Bruno, discussions have taken place and we're big fans.

''It would be a dream come true.

''We admire each other's work. We're all too seasoned to jump on the wrong record, though. It has to be right.''

The 48-year-old star said a duet with the '24K Magic' hitmaker would ''totally make sense'', and insisted they would never collaborate with anyone if it felt ''forced''.

She said: ''The type of energy he has on stage and with how fun he is, that would totally make sense.

''We're definitely open to what makes sense.

''We like authenticity, not anything forced.

''That's why we've never had many features at all in our career.

''Because we just don't want anything to seem forced.''

Another artist the 'Waterfalls' hitmakers - who are set to return to London for their third only performance on UK soil at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on June 29 - would like to team up with, is rapper Cardi B.

Chilli said: ''I don't like working with people just because they're hot and you like them. It needs to make sense, the collaboration. But I definitely the right collab would make sense with Cardi B.

''Because she's really bright and colourful like we are. So that would make sense to me.''