TLC have been forced to cancel shows in North America as Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas has been put on vocal rest.

The 'No Scrubs' hitmakers had to axe their planned performance in Sacramento on Sunday (14.07.19), and the singer later updated fans to let them know she was still poorly and as a result they won't be able to play their show at Stanislaus County Fair in Turlock, California on Tuesday (16.07.19).

Chilli tweeted: ''It breaks my heart to tell our fans that we have to cancel our performance tonight at Sacramento because I lost my voice and my dr has me on strict voice rest.

''We want the fans at Sacramento to know we love them and thank them for their support. (sic)''

And on Monday (15.07.19), she added: ''STILL on voice rest getting better but not at a 100% just yet. Sadly we will miss seeing the fans in Turlock. Thank u so much for ur prayers n well wishes. I'll be back on stage soon. (sic)''

The 48-year-old star's bandmate Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins had also taken to the micro-blogging to comment on the cancellation and promised to make it up to their fans.

She wrote: ''Yes it breaks my heart too...

''And #Sacramento We'll Come There Again I'm sure at some point... We love you all and thank u for all your support...but we need her to heal (sic)''

On July 23, the band are due to hit the road with Flo Rida and Nelly, kicking off at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Meanwhile, the remaining members of the 90s girl group - who tragically lost third member Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes to a car crash in 2002 - recently revealed their plans to turn their music and career into stage shows, featuring brand new music.

Chilli said: ''We're also working on the TLC musical and TLC on Broadway.

''We're going to create new music for those projects as well.''

After releasing their crowdfunded self-titled LP in 2017, they admitted they had no desire to put out another full-length release because of how hard the record industry has become.

However, the pair vowed to keep on touring.

Speaking about going bankrupt despite selling 70 million records, Chilli said previously: ''You are just out there working hard, not making anything, but they are making all the money. It was because of our contracts and when people aren't advising you the proper way. After our first album there was no renegotiation when your contract is jacked up.

''That's why we said, shall we do this just one more time? It is definitely not the end of TLC as far as touring but making an album is difficult. The business has changed a lot.''