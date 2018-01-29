TLC were forced to axe their performance at the Australian Open on Sunday (28.01.18) due to ''computer difficulties''.

The 'No Scrubs' hitmakers were due to perform with DJ Horizon, but Melbourne was hit with 40-degree heat and caused havoc with their technical equipment.

A spokesperson told the crowd: ''We have had a full computer meltdown tonight and unfortunately TLC cannot sing because they can't sing without their computers.

''But we will issue full refunds for everyone here.''

Band members Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas later took to Twitter to apologises to fans and let them they would be able to receive full refunds.

T-Boz wrote: ''I'm soooooo sorry it was out of our control we're trying to figure something out to make up to you (sic)''

And a Chilli, who had gotten all dressed up for the performance, added: ''Omg we are so sorry ... we were dressed and everything but it was out of pur hands. Like she said we're trying to figure our how to make it up somehow. (sic)''

Fans who were hoping to see the group, can now apply to Tennis Australia to be reimbursed for the price of a Ground Pass ticket for the event.

However, anyone wanting to catch the band in Australia, they will be touring with Boyz II Men, kicking off at The Star Event Arena in Sydney on Wednesday (31.01.18).