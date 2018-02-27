TLC will make their first-ever festival appearance in the UK this summer.

The 90s R&B legends - Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas - marked their first performance in the country with a sold out show at Camden's KOKO last year, and now they've been confirmed to play South London's Brockwell Park for Mighty Hoopla on Sunday June 3.

The 'No Scrubs' hitmakers join a strong female line-up with Lily Allen, Spice Girl Melanie C, 'X Factor' winner Louisa Johnson, fellow 90s girl group B*Witched and American singer/songwriter Belinda Carlisle also on the bill for the one-day music event.

Despite the 'Waterfalls' stars making a comeback with their crowdfunded self-titled LP, the pair have no desire to put out another full-length release because of how hard the record industry has become.

However, Rozonda - who is joined by Tionne as the remaining members of the girl group, after third member Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes died in a car crash in 2002 - promised they'll keep on touring.

Speaking previously about going bankrupt despite selling 70 million records, Chilli said: ''You are just out there working hard, not making anything, but they are making all the money. It was because of our contracts and when people aren't advising you the proper way. After our first album there was no renegotiation when your contract is jacked up.

''That's why we said, shall we do this just one more time? It is definitely not the end of TLC as far as touring but making an album is difficult. The business has changed a lot.''

Tickets for Mighty Hoopla are on sale now from mightyhoopla.com