T.J. Miller has said some ''dark s**t happens'' in 'Deadpool 2'.

The 36-year-old actor will reprise his role as Weasel - the best friend of Ryan Reynolds' titular superhero - in the upcoming sequel to the 2016 eponymously titled Marvel movie, and has said the second instalment won't follow the ''same [story] in a different location'' and will instead involve ''different stakes''.

He said: ''It's not going to be like 'Hangover 2', it's not going to be the same movie in a different location, for instance. It's got different stakes, different things happen, some pretty tragic, dark s**t happens in the first part of the film, in the beginning, and the rest of the film is kind of dealing with that, so that's interesting. But Weasel remains just absolutely the most selfish individual on the face of the planet.''

And the star even believes 'Deadpool 2' could be ''funnier'' than the first instalment, as he laughed so hard when reading the script that he ''dropped an iPad in a public restaurant''.

Speaking to ScreenRant.com, T.J. said: ''This instalment is going to be more Weasel-icious than ever before. I was crying so hard laughing that I dropped an iPad in a public restaurant when I was reading the script. As Ryan [Reynolds] and I were talking about, it's this great thing where we know the tone, we know the stakes, everybody's played these characters before - most importantly, we know the tone, we know how to hit it pitch perfect. So I think it might actually be funnier than the first one. I'm really, really excited.''

Filming for 'Deadpool 2' began in June, and whilst the plot is being kept under wraps, but the project will see the return of Stafan Kapicic as Colossus, Brianna Hilderbrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, as well as Morrena Baccarin who portrays Reynolds' on-screen love interest.

'Deadpool 2' will be directed by David Leitch and is slated to be released in June 2018.