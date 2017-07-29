T.J. Miller - who plays Deadpool's best friend in the Marvel movie - has teased fans that there will be more in the franchise after the sequel.
T.J. Miller has promised there will be plenty more 'Deadpool' movies.
The 36-year-old actor will reprise his role as Weasel - the best friend of Ryan Reynolds' titular superhero - in the upcoming sequel to the 2016 eponymously titled Marvel movie and is confident about the franchise's future.
Although he admits he is ''surprised'' at how well received the first 'Deadpool' was.
Asked if he expected it to do so well, he said: ''Oh yeah ... We had no idea! Now we're going to make more 'Deadpools' and there will be more R-rated superhero genre films. So that's, really good.
''All we need is for 'Deadpool 2' to be great.''
The flame-haired star is proud of 'Deadpool' and thinks it is the perfect movie to ''cleanse the palate'' after movies like 'Fantastic Four'.
He told SFX Magazine: ''He's almost the antidote to the poison that is those very milk-toast superhero genre films.
''Like 'Fantastic Four' came out and everyone was like, 'What are they doing?'
''i like 'Deadpool' being present every couple of years to cleanse the palate.''
In the meantime, Miller said the second instalment won't follow the ''same [story] in a different location'' and will instead involve ''different stakes''.
He said recently: ''It's not going to be like 'Hangover 2', it's not going to be the same movie in a different location, for instance. It's got different stakes, different things happen, some pretty tragic, dark s**t happens in the first part of the film, in the beginning, and the rest of the film is kind of dealing with that, so that's interesting. But Weasel remains just absolutely the most selfish individual on the face of the planet.''
