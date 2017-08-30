Tito Jackson can't wait for UK fans to hear his debut solo album.

The 63-year-old singer - a member of The Jacksons with his siblings Jermaine, Jackie and Marlon Jackson - is set to release 'Tito Time' this week, which includes the single 'When the Magic Happens' with R&B singer Jocelyn Brown.

While the 'ABC' hitmaker is excited about the release, he said it's a completely different experience going it alone.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the UK premiere of 'Stratton' at VUE Cinemas in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday night (29.08.17), Tito said: ''My brothers and I were here a few weeks ago performing in Blackpool and I decided to stay a little longer.

''I am releasing my solo album and single this week. It is my first solo album. The first single is with Jocelyn Brown.

''I thought it was a good opportunity to do radio and promote it.

''This is all new to me. My very first solo album.

''It feels brilliant. I am really proud of my work. I just had a really great time recording the whole thing and getting the music out.

''I am hoping the UK love it and you give it a chance and pick out your favourite songs.''

Tito previously said he was ready to embark on a solo career other decade ago, but the shock death of his brother and former bandmate Michael Jackson in 2009 held him back.

He said: ''My brother passed away right when I built a recording studio to finish my project.

''And so it took about three years after he passed to get back in the groove and make it happen, so here we are today.''

Tito believes he can feel Michael's presence whenever he performs, as he previously revealed that the late 'Thriller' hitmaker's ''spirit'' visits him on stage.

He said: ''All the time I feel his spirit, especially when I'm performing with the brothers on stage at a live performance.

''You can feel the spirit all the time, absolutely. It's a happy feeling because Michael was a warm, happy, loving person. It's a comforting feeling.''