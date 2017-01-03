The 86-year-old actress made a name for herself mainly through her work with acclaimed director Alfred Hitchcock, starring in The Birds in 1963 and Marnie the following year (64).

While she looks back on her collaborations with Hitchcock with "admiration, gratitude and utter disgust", considering her recent allegation that he had sexually assaulted her, her back catalogue has contributed to her status as one of the movie industry's most successful actresses.

However, Tippi finds it hard to think of herself in that respect.

"It is a strange thing, I’m very honoured by it but not in any way impressed with myself, however, I never look at it that way,” she told Ireland's Image magazine. “Though when it was all beginning, I used to just say, ‘I can’t believe what’s happening!’”

Tippi, the mother of Melanie Griffith and grandmother of Dakota Johnson, documents her rise to fame in her self-titled autobiography, which was released in November (16).

The process of looking back on her life is one that she enjoyed, and she told the publication: "It was then that I really realised that I’ve had quite an extraordinarily wonderful life! I’ve been so lucky that I’ve been gifted to do so many incredible things and I’m looking at it like I’m a very adventurous woman. I don’t have a big fear of anything."