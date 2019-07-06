Tinie Tempah wanted a low-key wedding.

The 30-year-old rapper tied the knot with his longtime love Raye in a secret ceremony at St Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Cirencester earlier this week and the pair had been planning their nuptials for at least a year, according to their priest Father Isidore.

Father Isidore told the BBC that he had known about the wedding for the past year and added: ''It wasn't a secret marriage. They just wanted to keep it as private as possible and just for family and friends.

''They're devout Catholics and really lovely down to earth people and it was a beautiful wedding.''

The marriage was only revealed after staff from a local nursery group, which rents out a space in the church, revealed they had seen the nuptials take place.

Lisa Mckie, the owner of Sunflowers nursery, told Gloucestershire Live, said: ''It was a complete surprise!

''I rent the hall from the church and this morning the priest came round and told us there was a big celebrity wedding happening.

''We have set up the garden to play in. We said 'would you like us to change spaces to play?' but the priest said 'no not at all let the children watch and listen to the singing.''

And she was shocked when Tinie appeared on her doorstep asking to use the toilet.

She said: 'We were unaware of who he was - he was very lovely and polite.

''Then at about 1:15pm the bride appeared with her family and she sorted her dress and veil out in the hall foyer. She looked stunning and the bridesmaids were just beautiful.''

Lisa claims the ceremony lasted around 45 minutes, and included a gospel choir.

She added: ''It was a really happy family wedding with lots of love and warmth - we were very lucky to be able to watch this secret event.''

Tinie Tempah - whose real name is Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu - is notoriously private about his personal life, as he even kept the birth of his first child with Raye under wraps when his daughter was born late last year.