Tinie Tempah is set to perform a free concert for Amazon Prime members as part of Amazon's Home of Black Friday event.

The 31-year-old rapper will be taking to the stage at an intimate gig at Amazon's Home of Black Friday experience, which will be held at 7 Addington Street, Waterloo, London, on Friday November 29.

The concert - which will see Tinie supported by rising star Alice Chater - comes as one of many star-studded experiences on offer throughout the four-day event, which will run from November 28 to December 1.

Also taking part in the special occasion will be 'SAS: Who Dares Wins' star Ant Middleton - who will be signing copies of his bestselling book - as well as cooking demonstrations run by Ian Haste, and biscuit decorating with 'Great British Bake Off' star Kim-Joy.

There will also be Prime Video screenings of shows including 'Back of the Net', which comes ahead of Prime Video's first Premier League fixtures in December.

Doug Gurr, Country Manager at Amazon.co.uk said in a statement: ''We're very excited to welcome the public to our Home of Black Friday experience in Waterloo this year. The Home of Black Friday will bring to life the very best of Amazon.co.uk and our Black Friday sale for 2019, with even more experiences for our customers to enjoy as they prepare for the festive season. Showcasing hundreds of deals all shoppable through the Amazon app, the Home of Black Friday will also offer top notch entertainment from Amazon Music, Prime Video and many more surprises.''

The event will showcase the hundreds of Black Friday deals available on Amazon across the weekend, as well as hosting exclusive prize giveaways.

Whilst the Home of Black Friday event is open to all members of the public, Tinie's gig - which starts at 6pm - will be available to Amazon Prime members only.