Tinie Tempah is working on a ''collaborative project''.

The 'Pass Out' rapper has revealed he's been keeping busy in the studio working with a few different people in the grime/rap world, and while he's enjoying working on other people's music, he's keen to get his own songs out there.

In an interview with MusicWeek, Tinie - who featured on tracks with 'Addison Lee' hitmaker Not3s, Tinashe and Bipolar Sunshine last year - said: ''For me, collaboratively it's been really exciting just being involved in other people's projects.

''I have loads of people who I'm constantly collaborating with from the world of rap and grime, through trap and Afro swing, from the world of house and hip-hop. I'm always in the studio and creating, and I'm actually working on a project for this year - it's going to be pretty collaborative and I'll get a lot of people involved.''

The 29-year-old star released the album 'YOUTH' in 2017, and teased his new music will be ''more progressive''.

He said: ''I've had three Top 10 albums, I've had seven No.1s, I've sold millions of records.

''I like to think that I'm entering a new season. I feel like the music is going to get even more progressive.''

On 'YOUTH', the 'Frisky hitmaker teamed up with an array of artists from Zara Larsson on 'Girls Like' and singer/songwriter Jake Bugg on 'Find Me'.

The record, the follow-up to 2013's 'Demonstration', also saw Jess Glynne sing on 'Not Letting Go' and Katy B on 'Turn The Music Louder'.

The album took three years to make at Tinie's studio in Greenwich, north London, so it could be some time before his new music materialises.