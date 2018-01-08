Tinie Tempah believes sportswear is always going to be in his ''DNA''.

The 29-year-old musician - who has his own What We Wear fashion label - hails from London and has revealed he considers sportswear to be a fundamental part of his own identity.

Asked whether sportswear will get more formal in the future, Tinie explained: ''Definitely. We are going to try our best to maintain the sports silhouette, but it's always nice to have a few formal accents.

''I grew up in inner city London so sportswear is always going to be in my DNA, it's what I know. For me, I'm trying my best, through my life experiences, to reflect the life of a young man today.

''You're young, you're playful, but you've come of age and are now in the working world - things have to be a bit more serious.''

Tinie's new collection has been inspired by workwear, and the British star revealed he was particularly influenced employees on the Docklands Light Railway.

Asked about his style influences, Tinie told British GQ: ''We were looking at guys on the DLR [Docklands Light Railway], construction workers, dinner ladies, air hostesses.

''I know it's a menswear brand but we were looking a uniforms as a whole, and what I tended to find was that the longer someone has been in a job (the longer they have worn their uniform), the higher the chances that he or she has customised it in some way - you know, roll the sleeves up, adding patches, cut this, change that.

''That's what I really found exciting, the wear and tear.''

Tinie explained that the influence of workwear often goes under the radar.

He reflected: ''Without people realising it we live the majority of our lives in workwear.

''We're working from about 18 to 65 years old. Most people, especially men in my experience, are defined by the job they do. If you work in fashion you kinda have to be stylish, if you're a builder you've got the gloves and boots.

''So I just wanted to show that in this day and age, the circumstances we have are still the same but people are enjoying what they wear more and being more playful with it.''