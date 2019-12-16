Tinie Tempah collects rare trainers.

The 31-year-old rapper has a vast collection of footwear that he displays in his London home behind tinted glass and he calls the expensive trainers his ''ghetto luxury''.

He told The Observer magazine: ''Some people like to collect watches and Gucci handbags. Growing up, trainers were the ultimate achievable luxury. A lot of our heroes were associated with one of the big brands. I've got a bit of a collection. It's my ghetto luxury.''

Tinie previously revealed that his wardrobes go all around his room so that his clothes are on display, which makes it easier for him to get ready to go out.

He said: ''I like to see everything when choosing what to wear. My wardrobes go all around my room, so it's easy to stand back to look at it all. It's like a clothes shop: it is very organised. I usually have in mind what I'm going to wear, but when I can see everything, I might pick a jacket or jeans I hadn't thought about.

''I put fragrance on first, so it doesn't mark my clothes. I like to wear things that show my silhouette, because I feel that I'm in quite good shape. At the moment, my favourite pair of jeans are by Saint Laurent - I bought them in three colours. If I'm going for a more comfy look, I wear tapered high-end jogging bottoms. I like accessories, too: a pair of clear specs, maybe, or a nice watch. I know some people like their watches to look bashed-up vintage, but I prefer them nice and polished. Everyone has their own style, but my biggest no-no is dirty clothes.''

Tinie has revealed in the past that his love of fashion and design was inspired by his mother Rosemary Okogwu.

He said: ''I would say the whole process of making clothes and textiles came from my mum. She used to go and buy fabrics from factories in Germany and Switzerland.

''That's where I used to see my mum buy this much fabric, give it to a lady and that lady would turn it into a dress. I am of Nigerian heritage so in that culture -- the weddings, funerals -- they have all these beautiful, beautifully extravagant fabrics. From there, I had an interest in it.''