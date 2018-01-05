Tinie Tempah has credited his mother with helping him find his love for fashion when he was growing up.

The rapper-and-designer - whose third collection 'The Real World' will launch at London Fashion Week tomorrow (06.01.18) - revealed how his mother Rosemary Okogwu sparked his interest in fabrics and the art of turning them into something someone could wear to express themselves.

Speaking to The Evening Standard newspaper, he said: ''I would say the whole process of making clothes and textiles came from my mum.

''She used to go and buy fabrics from factories in Germany and Switzerland ... That's where I used to see my mum buy this much fabric, give it to a lady and that lady would turn it into a dress.

''I am of Nigerian heritage so in that culture - the weddings, funerals - they have all these beautiful, beautifully extravagant fabrics. From there, I had an interest in it.''

The 29-year-old star - whose real name is Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu - added that his mum is honest about the clothing he creates under his What We Wear brand.

He admitted: ''[She will] always tell me whether she likes my stuff. She is a tough customer. [I can rely on her to] be really blunt and honest with me.''

While Tinie is excited to launch his third collection, he also revealed that he's not always had a perfect record when it comes to his own style.

He said: ''I used to love fake brands at markets. Good fake stuff, and I would go in to school and I'd feel like a G.''