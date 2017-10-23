Tinie Tempah has been announced as an official MTV Music Week ambassador for the build-up to next month's MTV European Music Awards in London, UK.

The 28-year-old British rapper will be the third ambassador - alongside Becca Dudley and Jonas Blue - for the event leading up to the annual ceremony, and he's ''excited'' to be part of a celebration in his home town.

Tinie - who will also take part in an intimate public Q&A session as part of the event - said: ''I'm excited to be an ambassador for MTV Music Week. The London music scene is where I came from and I love seeing it grow, so being an advocate for a celebration for that is great.''

MTV Music Week will take over London from November 8 to November 11, with a series of events across the city.

As part of the build-up to the MTV EMAs on November 12, a host of artists will in intimate and exciting settings to celebrate all things music.

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro will be continuing the tradition of MTV Unplugged - which has featured historic and legendary performances from the likes of Sir Rod Stewart, Nirvana and Eric Clapton - at The Roundhouse in Camden.

The band said: ''We are truly honoured to be playing the UK relaunch of MTV Unplugged. This show is imprinted on us as a band because of so many iconic performances in the 90s, from Nirvana and Pearl Jam to George Michael and Mariah Carey. To be a part of its legacy, has blown our minds. We cannot wait!''

Also set for the week is a revival of Yo! MTV Raps: LDN, which will be presented by Charlie Sloth and special guests at XOYO in Shoreditch.

Music Week - hosted in partnership with VOXI by Vodafone and streaming service NOW TV - will continue with The Gallery: Club MTV Presents at Ministry of Sound, featuring performances from Bassjackers, and R3WIRE & VARSKI.