Tinie Tempah has been announced as an official ambassador for MTV Music Week ahead of the MTV European Music Awards in London next month.
Tinie Tempah has been announced as an official MTV Music Week ambassador for the build-up to next month's MTV European Music Awards in London, UK.
The 28-year-old British rapper will be the third ambassador - alongside Becca Dudley and Jonas Blue - for the event leading up to the annual ceremony, and he's ''excited'' to be part of a celebration in his home town.
Tinie - who will also take part in an intimate public Q&A session as part of the event - said: ''I'm excited to be an ambassador for MTV Music Week. The London music scene is where I came from and I love seeing it grow, so being an advocate for a celebration for that is great.''
MTV Music Week will take over London from November 8 to November 11, with a series of events across the city.
As part of the build-up to the MTV EMAs on November 12, a host of artists will in intimate and exciting settings to celebrate all things music.
Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro will be continuing the tradition of MTV Unplugged - which has featured historic and legendary performances from the likes of Sir Rod Stewart, Nirvana and Eric Clapton - at The Roundhouse in Camden.
The band said: ''We are truly honoured to be playing the UK relaunch of MTV Unplugged. This show is imprinted on us as a band because of so many iconic performances in the 90s, from Nirvana and Pearl Jam to George Michael and Mariah Carey. To be a part of its legacy, has blown our minds. We cannot wait!''
Also set for the week is a revival of Yo! MTV Raps: LDN, which will be presented by Charlie Sloth and special guests at XOYO in Shoreditch.
Music Week - hosted in partnership with VOXI by Vodafone and streaming service NOW TV - will continue with The Gallery: Club MTV Presents at Ministry of Sound, featuring performances from Bassjackers, and R3WIRE & VARSKI.
There are currently five separate teams working on 'Game of Thrones' projects at HBO.
She's a big fan of the band and this week she got to perform with them.
Foo Fighters collect ''weird'' fan art. The 'Run' hitmakers are particularly fond of the pieces they are sent which are a ''little off'' and put them...