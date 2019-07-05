Tinie Tempah is married.

The 30-year-old rapper has reportedly tied the knot with his longtime love Raye in a secret ceremony at St Peter's R C Church in Cirencester, according to the staff who work for a nursery group which rents out a space in the church, who claim to have seen the nuptials take place.

Lisa Mckie, the owner of Sunflowers nursery, told Gloucestershire Live: ''It was a complete surprise! I rent the hall from the church and this morning the priest came round and told us there was a big celebrity wedding happening at 1:30pm.''

She then added Raye looked ''stunning'' as she arrived with her family, and praised the 'Written In The Stars' hitmaker for being ''lovely and polite''.

She said: 'We were unaware of who he was - he was very lovely and polite.

''Then at about 1:15pm the bride appeared with her family and she sorted her dress and veil out in the hall foyer. She looked stunning and the bridesmaids were just beautiful.''

Lisa claims the ceremony lasted around 45 minutes, and included a gospel choir.

She added: ''It was a really happy family wedding with lots of love and warmth - we were very lucky to be able to watch this secret event.''

Tinie Tempah - whose real name is Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu - is notoriously private about his personal life, as he even kept the birth of his first child with Raye under wraps when his daughter was born late last year.

Meanwhile, the 'Girls Like' rapper previously said he was ''very nervous'' of fame at the start of his career.

Speaking in 2017, he said: ''I took the tube to the airport the other day. I used to be very nervous of fame: shy, head down. Now I've realised people are more intimidated by me than I am by them.

''I'm like a spider on the Underground.''