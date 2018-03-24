Tinashe has confirmed she's dating NBA star Ben Simmons.

The 25-year-old singer previously hinted at her relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers player, calling him her ''little boo thang'' earlier this month, and she's now admitted that they are, in fact, a couple.

During an interview with Billboard, Tinashe was asked whether she has a favourite NBA player, and she replied: ''Duh!''

The 'No Drama' hitmaker subsequently joked that news of her relationship has been revealed before she had the chance to announce it on Instagram.

She said: ''He's like my full boyfriend, I guess. Yeah, you heard it here first ... It was official before it was on the 'Gram; that was just when everyone else found out.''

Tinashe's boyfriend has already been given a preview of her long-awaited new album ' Joyride', which will be released next month.

However, she feels ''super weird'' about playing her new music to Ben.

She confessed: ''I'm really weird about playing my music for people.

''I'm weirder about playing my music for people I actually know than people I don't know. I don't wanna play it for my mom, don't wanna play it for my dad, don't wanna see my brothers listening to it. I'm like really weird about it, I don't know why.''

In 2017, Tinashe claimed that being a woman in the music industry is ''sh**ty''.

The singer said people mistakenly think that her career has been ''easy'' because she looks like a ''cute little girl''.

She explained: ''Being a woman in the music industry can be sh**ty.

''It's been a continuous process educating people that you can be a well-rounded artist and human who can make things that sound different. It's easy for people to think you have it easy because you're 'just a cute little girl.'''