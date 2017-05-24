Tinashe doesn't understand musicians who hate being famous.

The 24-year-old pop star has admitted she has always craved stardom and while she admits it can be ''intimidating'' being in the public eye, she is confused that anyone would dislike being in the spotlight.

She said: ''I don't find megastardom scary. I find it the goal, the ultimate goal! Obviously there are elements of it that are not great: potentially dark, destructive, intimidating. But not scary. When it's something you've been planning for or hoping to achieve your entire life, it's not necessarily something where you're like: 'Oh no, I don't want people to look at me.' I don't understand artists who don't like the spotlight. That confuses me.''

Tinashe was catapulted into the limelight with her Britney Spears collaboration 'Slumber Party' last year, and still to this day the 'All Hands on Deck' singer can't get over the fact she got to get steamy in the racy music video for the track inches away from the 35-year-old pop superstar.

She told NME magazine: ''That was probably the most surreal part. I was like: 'Oh my god, it's Britney Spears, one inch away from my face'. Fan goals right there, seriously.''

Prior to being a singer, Tinashe was a child actor and starred in US sitcom 'Two and a Half Men' - which starred Charlie Sheen as lead character Charlie Harper - at the tender age of 16.

It was then that she realised she wanted to have a full-time career in music and in order to show the world it is her main focus she ditched acting.

She said: ''When I was on 'Two and a Half Men', that was a crucial turning point, because I was about 16 years old and that was when I really decided to go for music fully. I felt I needed to focus on one or the other for people to really take me seriously. So I decided that I was going to 100 percent do music and let people know that that was really what I was about.''