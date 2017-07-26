Tinashe has been granted a restraining order against an obsessed fan who thinks the pair are married.

The 24-year-old singer has been left terrified of her alleged stalker Martin Murphy who thinks he and the star are a married couple, and whom she believes is trying to hurt her.

According to TMZ.com, the 'All Hands On Deck' singer has been awarded a restraining order against 25-year-old Martin, which requires him to stay at least 100 yards away from both the brunette beauty and her parents.

The publication also states Martin travelled from Boston to LA just to see the singer, and ended up staying close to her parents' home.

Tinashe is also said to be worried that the man is ''trying to reinstate his Massachusetts license to carry a firearm.''

Martin's father is also said to be in favour of the restraining order, and is quoted to have said in a declaration: ''[Martin has] suffered a psychotic break and is unable to distinguish reality from fantasy.''

Meanwhile, despite having been faced with an alleged stalker, the 'Player' hitmaker said earlier this year that ''megastardom'' isn't something to be afraid of, and doesn't understand why anyone would dislike being in the spotlight.

She said: ''I don't find megastardom scary. I find it the goal, the ultimate goal! Obviously there are elements of it that are not great: potentially dark, destructive, intimidating. But not scary. When it's something you've been planning for or hoping to achieve your entire life, it's not necessarily something where you're like: 'Oh no, I don't want people to look at me.' I don't understand artists who don't like the spotlight. That confuses me.''