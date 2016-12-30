Tina Knowles is taking a break from social media after she ''accidentally'' liked an insulting Instagram comment about Jennifer Hudson.

The 62-year-old fashion designer - who is the mother of musicians Beyonce and Solange - provoked controversy after she liked a comment that criticised Jennifer's singing during her promotional work for her 2006 movie 'Dreamgirls', which also starred Beyonce.

Tina liked one comment which said ''Jhud sounds terrible'' - but she has subsequently insisted it was an accident and simply a function of her poor social media skills.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Tina issued an apology and clarified the situation.

She wrote: ''I've known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative !

''Mychildren worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it . They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful . and somehow maybe I touched a button but the truth is I was on my Instagram and someone commented on Beyoncé (positive) by the way , and I went to look at their site and saw some good videos and performances of Beyoncé I came across the video of her and Jennifer (which I totally enjoyed) and I was looking at them I didn't even look at the comments or what people were saying till just now. and I absolutely would not have touched a like or dislike on one of these sites. (sic)''

Tina insisted that her previous social media posts prove that she is not a ''hater''.

She said: ''I think if you look through my Instagram you'll see that I am not a hater and I am not negative about people so to Jennifer for my mistake of accidentally touching it which I don't remember doing I really apologize I totally love and Admire you and I'd have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere, but I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make thier living off of negativity. (sic)''