Tina Knowles bonds with her grandaughter Blue Ivy over make up.

The 65-year-old star has revealed she connects with her daughter Beyonce's little girl - who is now seven - by doing each other's make up and says Blue Ivy is quite the pro when it comes to it.

She said: ''I've bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad's dismay. Dad's don't like that. But it's just for playtime. We have fun. And she's quite a makeup artist. She's amazing. Oh my god, she puts stones and all this fancy stuff. She can do a perfect cat eye. She would love it here.''

Tina let her daughters - Beyonce and Solange - use make up when they were 13-years-old but only let them have the basics.

Speaking at BeautyCon, she added: ''I let my girls start wearing makeup when they were about 13. When they turned into a teenager. A little lipgloss, maybe a little blush. And I always believed in a little mascara; that's so fun. But not any base and all that stuff. That's a little much.''

And it is not the first time Blue Ivy has found interesting ways to bond with her grandmother after the duo took on one another in a dance-off.

Sharing a video on Instagram of her own take on Bey and Jay's duet 'APES**T', she wrote: ''This is my dance off with Blue!! She beat me of course! We had to make up an original dance move. My awkward shoulder move was my made up dance. I know it's wrong but my competition is only 6. She killed it though!!! #aboutthatcaftanlife. [sic]''

And back last year, Blue Ivy scolded her for breaking the rules in a theatre in Paris and filming inside when she wasn't allowed.

Tina said: ''I'm in Paris, France and I'm at the most beautiful theatre I've ever seen in my life about to look at the ballet. It's a walking ballet, it's so cool. You're not supposed to take videos grandma. You're not supposed to.''