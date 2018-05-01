Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls' musical has received 12 nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards.

The acclaimed theatre production - which is based on the popular 2004 film of the same name - has been nominated for a host of gongs for the event at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 10, including Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score and Best Costume Design of a Musical.

The show - which premiered at the National Theatre in Washington DC in October last year - is joined on 12 nominations by the 'SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical', which was first performed in June 2016 and is directed by Tina Landau.

'SpongeBob' has received nods for awards such as Best Book of a Musical, Best Costume Design of a Musical and Best Direction of a Musical for Tina.

Other productions that received significant recognition included 'Angels in America', which stars Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, and 'Carousel', which features Joshua Henry and Jessie Mueller.

'Angels in America', 'Carousel', and 'The Band's Visit' - which is based on the 2007 film of the same name by Israeli director Eran Kolirin - each received 11 nominations in total.

Meanwhile, the much-hyped 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' - which premiered in London in June 2016 - and a revival of 'My Fair Lady' have both been handed ten nominations.

The Tony Awards - which are being presented by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban this year - are also set to recognise the career accomplishments of Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber, both of whom will be awarded Lifetime Achievement awards.

And Bruce Springsteen - whose solo show was declared ineligible for the awards because Tony voters weren't invited to the production - will be given a special honorary recognition.

Springsteen, 68, declined to invite the voters because he didn't want his loyal fans to miss out on seeing the production.

Select Tony Awards 2018 nominations:

Best Musical:

The Band's Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical

Best Play:

The Children

Farinelli and the King

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Junk

Latin History for Morons

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical:

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band's Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical:

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band's Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Carousel

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play:

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King

Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play:

Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Best Musical Revival:

Carousel

Once On This Island

My Fair Lady

Best Play Revival:

Angels in America

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties