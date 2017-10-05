Tina Fey's youngest daughter pretends she's Regina George from 'Mean Girls', and ''yells'' at her class mates.
The 47-year-old actress wrote the original screenplay for the hit teen comedy movie and is currently working on a Broadway musical adaptation, and has said that bringing her six-year-old daughter Penelope - whom she has with her husband Jeff Richmond - to the rehearsals was mistake, as she's learned ''all the wrong'' things from the production's message.
During an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' on Wednesday (04.10.17), Tina said: ''The little one came and watched a full run-through last spring, and at six years old, five then, just ... all the wrong takeaways. She was going back to her preschool, being like, 'Let's play 'Mean Girls'. I'm Regina. I yell at you.' It was like 'I'm a sassy teenager,' and I was like 'No you've gotta ... it's very positive at it's core! Very positive message!'''
It isn't the first time the 'Saturday Night Live' star - who also has 12-year-old daughter Alice with her spouse - has had to deal with her troublesome youngest child, as she previously joked Penelope was going to end up on Santa's ''naughty list'' at Christmas for being ''rough''.
Speaking in 2015, she said: ''The last time I was here I was pregnant.
''My older one is sweet and really easy going and my little one is rough. She is smart. That's the problem, too. When she is mad at you, she will just take you apart.
''I struggle because I worry she will be on the naughty list. There are times where I feel she should be on the naughty list, but then if that happens then there will sort of be hell to pay for mommy. I don't want to be the one there on Christmas morning, be like, 'Guess what happened? Coal. You got nothing.'''
