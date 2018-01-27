'Mean Girls' musical tickets are now on sale.

Tina Fey, who wrote the 2004 movie and the upcoming Broadway musical, shared a video in which she revealed ''two exciting announcements''.

She said: I have two very big, very exciting announcements. One, I finally got GPS in my car. And two, we're bringing Mean Girls to Broadway. You probably don't care as much about this first thing.''

The musical is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, with Lorne Michaels and Stuart Thompson producing.

Previews begin March 12, with the official opening night set for April 8.

A blurb on the website states: ''You can't sit with them but you can sit in the audience.''

A description of the show reads: ''Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But, when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.''

Taylor Louderman, Ashley Park and Kate Rockwell star as Regina George, Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith, respectively in the new adaptation and Rachel McAdams, who played Gretchen in the movie, joked that she would love to understudy for Taylor.

She said: ''I really hope I get an invitation, yeah.

''I would love to see it. I'm so, so curious about it.

''I'll be the understudy. I just hope Regina George never gets sick.''

Tina recently proclaimed the Broadway veteran to be the perfect choice for the role.

She said: ''Taylor Louderman not only has this giant voice and great comic timing, but she instinctively understood the idea of Regina George, that there's power in making people come to you.

''She knows exactly when to play things really small, and there's so much power in it, and I think she's at times so wonderfully scary but so funny.''

Tina also revealed her husband, Jeff Richmond, had encouraged her to adapt her movie for the stage.

She said: ''It came about years later, after seeing the stickiness that the movie had, and the fact that it's always on TBS and how it sort of wormed its way into everyday speech more than any of us expected.

''It was probably my husband, Jeff [Richmond], who said, 'You know what? This could work as a musical.' And I trusted him to know that, having that background.''