Tina Fey feels ''very sad'' in the wake of Carrie Fisher's untimely death.

The 'Star Wars' actress - who played the iconic Princess Leia in the famous film franchise - passed away on Tuesday (27.12.16) at the age of 60 after suffering from a heart attack, and the 'Saturday Night Live' star has said Carrie ''meant a lot'' to her.

Writing in a statement for Time Magazine, the 46-year-old actress said: ''Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie's honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I'm very sad she is gone.''

Tina's tribute to Carrie comes as celebrities flooded in to pay they respects for the late star, including Mark Hamill, who starred alongside her as Luke Skywalker in 'Star Wars'.

Uploading an old black and white picture of himself with Carrie, Mark simply wrote: ''No words #Devastated (sic)''

Reacting to the news, William Shatner shared: ''I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.''

Whilst Stephen Fry wrote: ''She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher (sic)''

And Ellen DeGeneres added: ''@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. (sic)''

Billy Dee Williams - who starred as Lando Calrissian in the 'Star Wars' movies - also took to Twitter to share his sadness at the news.

He wrote: ''I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!''