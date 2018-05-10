Tina Fey and Amy Poehler ''lived in fear'' of George Clooney after poking fun at him at the 2014 Golden Globe awards.

The 47-year-old star admitted she and her friend were targeted for ''revenge'' by the notorious prankster - who now has twins Alexander and Ella, 11 months, with wife Amal - after poking fun at his then-bachelor state when hosting the ceremony.

Speaking at the awards show, Tina had joked: '''Gravity' is nominated for best film - it's the story of how George Clooney would rather float away into space and die than spend one more minute with a woman his own age.''

And reflecting on the quip, Tina admitted the 'Money Monster' star wouldn't let it slide.

Speaking at a SiriusXM Town Hall special, she said: ''He did like a whole revenge thing on us. Like, he did all these George Clooney pranks on me and Amy.

''[We] lived in fear of him.''

To exact his revenge, George ''went and had stationery made with Matt Damon's' insignia on it'' then sent an angry letter posing as his friend to say he was annoyed about being mocked at the Golden Globes.

So the '30 Rock' star did her best to try and smooth things over with the 'Martian' actor - but also covered herself in case she had been the target of a prank from George.

She recalled: ''Here's what I'm gonna do, I sent like, two giant fruit baskets to Matt Damon being like, ''Here is one in case this is real, I'm super-sorry. And here is one, in case this is a prank.''

George, 57, previously spoke about the contents of the fake letter, which he penned after Tina and Amy called Matt a ''garbageman'' during the awards show.

He revealed: ''It says, 'Look, it sounds hypocritical because I laughed at jokes about George and Leo, but that's sort of what people think about them. But when you call me a garbage man it just seems like low-hanging fruit. It seems like an easy joke. I don't want an apology or anything else. I just want you to know that my kid now calls me ''the garbageman.''' ''