'Mr Turner' actor Timothy Spall said he will never get his penis out for a film although his son Rafe bared all in a movie.
The 'Mr Turner' actor is currently starring in a new, politically inspired movie but claims he will never flash his manhood on screen after his son Rafe revealed all in 'I Give It A Year'.
Speaking to Shortlist magazine, he said: ''I was stoked that he wasn't feeling uncomfortable about it himself.
''He did it beautifully, did it well. It's always a vulnerable thing to have to do.
''I've never had to get it out - you wouldn't want to see it twice, not at my age.''
The 60-year-old actor's new film 'The Journey' follows a fictional car trip with Sinn Fein and politician Martin McGuinness and Tim plays the Democratic Union Party leader in Northern Ireland, Ian Paisley.
While filming, he said he was very conscious about how the family would react to the ''outrageousness of discord''.
He said: ''The one person I was very mindful of was Mrs Paisley. I was worried that the whole thing was going to upset people's sensibilities - I'm sure it will, it's Northern Ireland - but I wanted to find a common humanity within him and make it real rather than reinforce any opinions.
''I mean it's the outrageousness of discord that makes it funny. There are no gags in it. Well, very few and they aren't that funny.
''It's the outrageousness of their implacability.''
Tim played Barry in the British comedy series 'Auf Wiedersehen, Pet' from the first season through to the end and wishes Brexit - a term for the United Kingdom's planned withdrawal from the European Union - didn't happen simply because of ''xenophobia''.
He said: ''I think it's a huge stew of many different things and some sophisticated, liberal-minded people agree with it as well.
''I wouldn't want to think Brexit is a mere result of xenophobia.''
