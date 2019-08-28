Timothy Spall feels ''liberated'' by his weight loss.

The 62-year-old actor shocked fans when he was pictured looking significantly slimmer in 2017, and whilst he has never revealed exactly how much weight he has lost, he says he's pleased with the results.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, he said: ''I wanted to change my lifestyle and lose weight. And it's done what I'd always hoped it might.

''As a character actor, it's put me in a position where I'm not hobbled by being a certain shape. I'm no longer that avuncular round bloke. It does feel liberating on many levels.''

The 'Harry Potter' star previously credited his weight loss to simply cutting down on junk food and alcohol, which he began doing in 2014.

And earlier this year, Timothy said he had no real tips for dieting, as he said: ''If I was going to write a diet book, it would be two pages.

''The first one is, food and booze is lovely and exercise is horrible. Right, turn over the page. If you eat too much and drink too much, you put on weight.

''If you eat about the right amount, you don't. And that's it really.''

Despite his slimmer new look, the 'Mr. Turner' actor previously insisted he will never appear naked in a film role, after his 36-year-old son Rafe revealed all in 2013 film 'I Give It A Year'.

He said: ''I was stoked that he wasn't feeling uncomfortable about it himself.

''He did it beautifully, did it well. It's always a vulnerable thing to have to do.

''I've never had to get it out - you wouldn't want to see it twice, not at my age.''