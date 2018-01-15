Timothee Chalamet wants to work with Christopher Nolan and Guillermo Del Toro.

The 22-year-old actor has been catapulted to the world's attention in the hit coming-of-age movie 'Call Me By Your Name' which has been critically received and while accepting the Best Actor award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association on Saturday (13.01.18), Chalamet revealed who he is ambitious to work with in the future.

Chalamet said: ''I'm getting people saying keep working on these kind of projects, keep working on things with integrity that are more independently oriented, and certainly if it was a Christopher Nolan opportunity or was a Guillermo. Hey give me a call if you want to work together! I'm totally serious about that.''

The actor also revealed that he lost out to Tom Holland for the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures joint production 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

He said: ''I read twice and left sweating in a total panic. I called my agent, Brian Swardstrom, and I said 'Brian, I thought about this a lot and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again.'

''And he told me the story of Sean Young and how in an attempt to become Catwoman had scared everyone away when she showed up at the studio gates in costume.''

The Catwoman story relates to Young's attempts to win the role of the feline-inspired villain in 1992's 'Batman Returns' by creating her own costume and contacting director Tim Burton and titular star Michael Keaton but the part ultimately want to Michelle Pfeiffer, who gave an acclaimed performance.

After starring in the new movie by Luca Guadagnino - which has been nominated for Best Film at this year's BAFTAs - Chalamet admitted he loves not having to ''audition constantly''.

He said: ''Honestly, my favourite part of this last year - besides getting to act in other films and getting to talk about 'Call Me by Your Name' - is not to have to audition constantly.

''I try to learn with the folks that I work with and I did a reading with William H. Macy once, who said to me that the best thing that happened in his life besides having a wife and kids is not having to constantly audition.''